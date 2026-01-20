AI startup Humans& raises $480 million at $4.5B valuation Business Jan 20, 2026

Humans&, a new player in human-focused AI, just scored $480 million in seed funding and is now valued at $4.48 billion.

Backers include SV Angel, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, Google Ventures, and Emerson Collective—showing just how much buzz there is around next-gen AI startups.