AI startup Humans& raises $480 million at $4.5B valuation
Humans&, a new player in human-focused AI, just scored $480 million in seed funding and is now valued at $4.48 billion.
Backers include SV Angel, NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, Google Ventures, and Emerson Collective—showing just how much buzz there is around next-gen AI startups.
What do they do?
Humans& builds collaborative AI software that works like a messaging app designed for people first.
Their tech aims to help AIs plan ahead, learn from experience, work together, and actually remember past chats—all to make teamwork smoother for organizations and communities.
Who's behind it?
The team brings serious experience: Eric Zelikman (ex-xAI), Andi Peng (ex-Anthropic), Georges Harik (Google's seventh employee), and Stanford professor Noah Goodman lead a crew of 20 with backgrounds at OpenAI, Meta, Reflection, AI2, and MIT.