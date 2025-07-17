Next Article
AI startup Lovable becomes Sweden's fastest unicorn
Lovable, a Swedish AI startup, just hit unicorn status with a $1.8 billion valuation after raising $200 million in Series A funding led by Accel.
The company's platform lets anyone build websites and apps just by describing what they want in plain language—no coding needed.
2.3 million active users and 180,000 paying subscribers
Launched in late 2024, Lovable has already pulled in 2.3 million active users and 180,000 paying subscribers, generating $75 million in yearly recurring revenue.
Pretty wild growth for a team of just 45 people.
Investors include heavyweights such as Creandum
Investors include heavyweights such as Creandum and the CEOs of Klarna and Slack.
Before this round, Lovable raised $15 million in February 2025 when they had just 30,000 paying customers—so yeah, things have moved fast!
```