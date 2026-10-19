AI startup Town becomes $1B unicorn after $108 million raise
Business
AI startup Town just joined the unicorn club, hitting a $1 billion valuation after raising $108 million in its latest funding round.
The San Francisco company, started by former Plaid chief technology officer Jean-Denis Greze, has now raised at least $160 million in total.
Town's townies and rapid revenue growth
Town's AI assistants, called Townies, help teams work smarter and faster.
In just four months since launch, Town's revenue has jumped fast, while features like shared workflows that auto-update with new business data were introduced.
Big-name investors like Andreessen Horowitz and Serena Ventures are backing the company, showing how much faith there is in AI tools shaking up the way we work.