AI startup World Labs raises $1B for 3D world models
World Labs, an AI startup, has landed a massive $1 billion funding round, with Autodesk contributing $200 million as part of the round, with big names like NVIDIA and AMD joining in.
The company is all about "world models"—AI tech that can turn images, videos, or even text into detailed 3D environments.
Autodesk invests $200 million, will advise on potential synergies
Their main product, Marble, lets users create interactive 3D worlds for everything from games and movies to robotics and science projects.
Autodesk invested $200 million, will serve as an advisor, and the companies said they will explore how World Labs's models could work alongside Autodesk's professional tools.
While World Labs hasn't shared its latest valuation, word is it was negotiating at around $5 billion.
Founders and early funding history
World Labs lists Fei-Fei Li among its leadership.
Before this mega round, the company had been reported to be negotiating at around a $5 billion valuation.