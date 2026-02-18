AI startup World Labs raises $1B for 3D world models

Autodesk invests $200 million, will advise on potential synergies

Their main product, Marble, lets users create interactive 3D worlds for everything from games and movies to robotics and science projects.

Autodesk invested $200 million, will serve as an advisor, and the companies said they will explore how World Labs's models could work alongside Autodesk's professional tools.

While World Labs hasn't shared its latest valuation, word is it was negotiating at around $5 billion.