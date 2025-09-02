AI superintelligence fears distract from real issues: Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai Systems and former Infosys exec, thinks fears about AI becoming some all-powerful "superintelligence" are overblown.
He says this hype actually distracts from fixing real issues, like AI making mistakes or giving inaccurate info.
Sikka believes we should focus on improving how AI works, rather than worrying about superintelligence.
India has unique strengths and challenges in AI
Sikka points out that India has cool advantages in AI, thanks to its multilingual culture and digital resources.
Still, there are big hurdles—like not enough skilled people and limited access to powerful hardware.
He suggests India build its own tech and team up globally to get ahead.
Despite these challenges, Sikka feels there's huge potential for innovation if we act quickly and smartly.