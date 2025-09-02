BigBasket founders to step back as Hari Menon nears retirement
BigBasket's founders are moving into mentoring roles as CEO Hari Menon's tenure nears completion and he works on a succession plan, marking a big change for one of India's leading online grocery platforms.
This is part of Tata Group's push to keep up with fast-growing rivals like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.
Tata had picked up a majority stake in BigBasket's B2B business back in 2021 to boost its presence in the market.
New CEO to tackle competition and financial challenges
Menon and the board are now searching for a new CEO to guide the company through tough competition and recent financial bumps—a 3% dip in B2C revenue (₹7,673 crore) and higher losses (₹1,851 crore) reported for FY25.
These leadership changes at Tata Digital are all about helping BigBasket stay agile and focused on growth while navigating challenges in the crowded online grocery space.