BigBasket founders to step back as Hari Menon nears retirement Business Sep 02, 2025

BigBasket's founders are moving into mentoring roles as CEO Hari Menon's tenure nears completion and he works on a succession plan, marking a big change for one of India's leading online grocery platforms.

This is part of Tata Group's push to keep up with fast-growing rivals like Blinkit, Instamart, and Zepto.

Tata had picked up a majority stake in BigBasket's B2B business back in 2021 to boost its presence in the market.