India's fuel demand growth slows in August

Cooking gas use cooled off

It's not just petrol and diesel feeling the slowdown. Cooking gas use also cooled off, rising only 4.2% after a stronger jump earlier, while aviation fuel demand dropped by 3.6%, likely because of fewer flights due to tensions with Pakistan and the Air India crash.

With overall refined product use dipping in July and global uncertainties in play, the overall August consumption data will be released later this month to see how this might affect India's oil imports going forward.