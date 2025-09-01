BYJU'S barred from selling assets amid $235 million arbitration award

BYJU'S has asked for more time to respond

It all started with a $150 million loan from Qatar to BYJU'S Investments back in 2022, personally guaranteed by founder BYJU Raveendran.

Now, with interest piling up since February 28, 2024, Qatar wants its money back—and is pushing for a freeze on asset sales plus full disclosure of what BYJU'S owns.

BYJU'S has asked for more time to respond, and the case will be heard further on Wednesday.