Ajay Seth takes charge as new IRDAI Chairman
Ajay Seth just took over as Chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), stepping in after Debasish Panda's term wrapped up.
He'll be leading the insurance regulator for up to three years, or until he turns 65.
Seth's experience and vision for insurance sector
Seth brings serious experience—he's a 1987-batch IAS officer, an MBA gold medalist, and has handled big roles like Finance Secretary.
With India's insurance sector going through major changes, his leadership comes at a key moment for protecting policyholders and shaping how insurance grows in the country.