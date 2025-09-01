L&T Semiconductor to consider IPO after hitting $500 million revenue mark

They're a fabless chip designer—so they create the brains for tech in cars, factories, energy systems, and telecom gear without owning manufacturing plants. By September 2026, they plan to launch around a dozen new products.

They're aiming for $1 billion annual revenue before deciding on a massive $10 billion chip factory

L&T Semiconductor is committing over $300 million to the business, including $100 million in R&D so far, and growing its design team.

With profit margins ranging from 10% to 80%, they've also made smart acquisitions (like a Fujitsu unit) to boost their tech game.