L&T Semiconductor to consider IPO after hitting $500 million revenue mark
L&T Semiconductor, part of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), says it'll consider going public once it hits $500 million (about ₹4,400 crore) in revenue.
CEO Sandeep Kumar shared that there's no set IPO date yet, but the milestone is firmly on their radar.
The company is a fabless chip designer
They're a fabless chip designer—so they create the brains for tech in cars, factories, energy systems, and telecom gear without owning manufacturing plants.
By September 2026, they plan to launch around a dozen new products.
They're aiming for $1 billion annual revenue before deciding on a massive $10 billion chip factory
L&T Semiconductor is committing over $300 million to the business, including $100 million in R&D so far, and growing its design team.
With profit margins ranging from 10% to 80%, they've also made smart acquisitions (like a Fujitsu unit) to boost their tech game.