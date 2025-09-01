Indian Railways logs highest-ever freight revenue in August
August 2025 was a milestone month for Indian Railways, pulling in its highest-ever freight revenue at ₹14,100 crore.
Freight volume jumped 8.5% from last August, reaching 130.9 million tonnes—thanks to strong demand for finished steel, coal, fertilizers, and containers.
Steel and coal continue to be the mainstay
A big part of this growth came from a 22% surge in finished steel shipments and a steady 9% rise in coal transport—despite coal loading being affected by the monsoon.
Other cargo like mineral oil and containers also saw moderate gains, while "balance other goods" shot up by 31%, showing how diverse the railways' cargo mix is getting.
Looking ahead
Year-to-date freight loading hit 673.6 million tons (up 3.1% over last year).
With more coal expected to move post-monsoon and ambitious targets ahead for FY26, Indian Railways seems set to keep breaking records.