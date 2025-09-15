Ai.tech, with $1.5B valuation, becomes India's fastest-growing unicorn

Ai.tech, a start-up studio and holding company specializing in artificial intelligence and machine learning , has become India's latest unicorn with a valuation of $1.5 billion. The company achieved this milestone in just three years without any external funding. Founded by Divyank Turakhia in January 2022, Ai.tech is now among the few bootstrapped unicorns in India.

Company profile Ai.tech's focus and founder's background Ai.tech operates in the AI and ML space, creating businesses driven by these technologies. The company has a portfolio of industry leaders such as Advertising.tech and Media.net, and employs over 1,600 people globally. Turakhia previously founded Media.net, which he sold in 2016. Turakhia, an Indian-born serial tech entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in founding and scaling industry-leading companies, started Ai.tech after taking a three-year break post his third venture.

Market impact Comparison of fastest unicorns in India by time taken According to the ASK Private Wealth and Hurun India report, India's start-up ecosystem has witnessed a remarkable surge with 73 unicorns worth $1 billion or more in 2025. Ai.tech is the fastest unicorn to reach this milestone, among companies like BharatPe ($2.9 billion), CRED ($3.5 billion), Pristyn Care ($1.4 billion), and Zetwerk ($3.1 billion) that also achieved unicorn status within three years.