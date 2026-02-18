AI tool for India's power sector launched
GNA Energy just rolled out Vidyut AI, a new platform designed to help India's energy sector use its massive data more smartly.
Plugged into the Power Ministry's India Energy Stack, it aims to give real-time insights for everyone from utilities and traders to regulators—right when the industry is seeing a surge in activity.
How it works
Vidyut AI takes raw power sector data and turns it into easy-to-read summaries, trend reports, and forecasts.
Discoms can check demand predictions and manage procurement; generators get live updates on bids and revenue; transmission teams can spot grid congestion; traders can search contracts using plain language; and regulators get instant trend analysis—no manual crunching needed.
About GNA Energy
Launched by GNA Energy, a CERC-registered OTC platform, Vidyut AI is described as an AI-enabled intelligence layer that supports decision-making.
GNA Energy is a trusted source for power market data in India, with deep expertise across generation, trading, transmission, and policy.