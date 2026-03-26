AI will soon eliminate coding, predicts Hexaware CEO
Coding might soon cost nothing, thanks to AI, at least that's what Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna is predicting.
In a recent Forbes India interview, he shared his vision of a future where AI fully handles software creation, replacing old systems and shaking up how tech companies work.
Right now, tools like "vibe coding" let anyone build basic apps just by describing what they want in plain language, though they still struggle with bigger or more complicated projects.
Hexaware is working on tech that turns your words into software
Srikrishna believes that as AI improves, we'll spend less time fixing outdated code.
Hexaware is already working on tech like RapidX (built with Replit) that turns your words into ready-to-use software.
They're also aiming for a "Zero License" model by 2026 to ditch traditional software costs and clear out tech debt.
If these ideas take off, building software could get much faster, and humans might not need to code as much anymore.