AI will soon eliminate coding, predicts Hexaware CEO Business Mar 26, 2026

Coding might soon cost nothing, thanks to AI, at least that's what Hexaware CEO R Srikrishna is predicting.

In a recent Forbes India interview, he shared his vision of a future where AI fully handles software creation, replacing old systems and shaking up how tech companies work.

Right now, tools like "vibe coding" let anyone build basic apps just by describing what they want in plain language, though they still struggle with bigger or more complicated projects.