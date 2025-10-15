Air India adds 174 extra flights for winter travel
Starting October 26, 2025, Air India is rolling out 174 extra weekly flights to handle the winter rush—connecting more Indian cities and making trips to Southeast Asia (like Kuala Lumpur and Bali) easier.
The airline is also bumping up its Delhi-Kuala Lumpur flights from seven to 10 per week effective November 15, and its Delhi-Bali flights from seven to 10 per week effective December 1, 2025.
New daily flights within India
If you're planning a trip within India, there's good news: new daily flights are coming from Delhi to Jaipur and Jaisalmer, and there will be more flights to Rajasthan cities like Udaipur and Jodhpur.
Routes between Central India and Delhi/Bhopal and extra flights in Gujarat (Mumbai-Bhuj, Delhi-Rajkot) are also on the way.
Upgrading A320 fleet
To keep up with this expansion, Air India is almost done upgrading its Airbus A320neo fleet with refreshed cabins across all classes.
With over 100 A320 jets flying more than 80 routes, the airline is aiming to make your travel experience smoother and more comfortable.