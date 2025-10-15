Meta invests $1.5B in new AI data center in Texas
Meta, Facebook's parent company, is putting $1.5 billion into a new AI data center in El Paso, Texas.
Set to open by 2028, this will be their third data center in the state, all part of Meta's plan to boost its AI power across the US.
Meta's commitment to sustainability
This isn't just about tech—Meta's making the center fully powered by renewable energy, with enough juice to run a city the size of San Francisco for a day.
They're also aiming to restore twice as much water as the center uses, exceeding their 2030 goal of being water-positive.
Major boost to local employment
The project will create about 100 permanent jobs and need over 1,800 construction workers at its peak.
With this move, Meta's total investment in Texas jumps past $10 billion, and the new site will sprawl across more than 1,000 acres near US Route 54.