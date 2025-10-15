Hyundai's $5 billion bet on India: EVs, luxury cars coming

Genesis and financial services on the cards

Hyundai's Global President Jose Munoz summed it up: "India is not part of the strategy—India is the strategy."

Most of the money will go into product development and innovation, with the rest boosting production capacity.

Hyundai will also bring its Genesis luxury brand and financial services to India, aiming to lead the shift toward clean mobility.

As COO Tarun Garg put it, India's policies—like low taxes on EVs—make it the perfect place for Hyundai to go all-in on electric.