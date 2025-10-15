MacKenzie Scott sells $12.6B worth of Amazon shares in last year

Scott's stake and donations

Scott's Amazon stake dropped by 58 million shares from last year to 81.1 million shares by September 30, 2025, but she's still one of the biggest individual shareholders after Bezos.

She's donated over $19 billion since the split, last year giving $2 billion to nearly 200 groups through her "Yield Giving" initiative, which supports smaller nonprofits with fewer strings attached.

As of October 15, her net worth stands at $32.5 billion, and she and Bezos both publicly disclose their share sales each year as a regulatory requirement.