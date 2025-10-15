MacKenzie Scott sells $12.6B worth of Amazon shares in last year
MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has sold 42% of her Amazon shares over the past year—worth about $12.6 billion.
This move is part of her ongoing plan to use her wealth for good, something she's been focused on since their 2019 divorce.
Scott's stake and donations
Scott's Amazon stake dropped by 58 million shares from last year to 81.1 million shares by September 30, 2025, but she's still one of the biggest individual shareholders after Bezos.
She's donated over $19 billion since the split, last year giving $2 billion to nearly 200 groups through her "Yield Giving" initiative, which supports smaller nonprofits with fewer strings attached.
As of October 15, her net worth stands at $32.5 billion, and she and Bezos both publicly disclose their share sales each year as a regulatory requirement.