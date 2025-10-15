Indian rupee gains 73 paise against US dollar Business Oct 15, 2025

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee shot up by 73 paise to close at 88.0750 per US dollar—its biggest one-day rise in almost four months, as per RBI data.

This jump came after the RBI stepped in through state-run banks, selling dollars to calm the market and strengthen the rupee, rebounding sharply from recent lows.