RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%
The Reserve Bank of India just hit pause on changing the repo rate, keeping it at 5.5%.
This basically means borrowing costs stay the same for now.
The RBI says this helps keep inflation close to its 4% target, so prices hopefully don't get out of hand.
Growth forecast remains at 6.5% for FY26
India's growth forecast is holding steady at 6.5% for the year ahead, with each quarter expected to land between 6.3% and 6.7%.
Inflation actually dropped to a record low of 2.1% in June (thanks, cheaper food!), marking eight months in a row of falling prices.
Inflation outlook cut to 3.1%
With better supplies, the RBI cut its inflation outlook down to 3.1%.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra says they're watching the data closely before making any more moves—trying to balance growth with price stability while keeping an eye on global uncertainties.