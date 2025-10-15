Morgan Stanley logs record Q3, driven by trading, investment banking Business Oct 15, 2025

Morgan Stanley just posted its best-ever third quarter, pulling in $18.22 billion in revenue—up 18.5% from last year and beating Wall Street's expectations by a wide margin.

Profits hit $2.80 per share, a 49% jump, which sent the stock up about 4.6% after slight declines over the past month.