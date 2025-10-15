US national debt surpasses $37 trillion for 1st time

Debt-to-GDP ratio is at 124%

Right now, the debt-to-GDP ratio is at 124% in 2025 and is projected to continue rising after reaching 125.4% by the end of 2025—higher than almost any time outside of war or pandemic.

As J.P. Morgan's David Kelly points out, if the government keeps spending more than the economy grows, this number will just keep rising unless big changes happen.