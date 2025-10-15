Next Article
Only 17% of Indian firms ready to reap AI benefits
Business
A new Cisco report shows that just 17% of Indian firms are fully prepared to realize the full value of AI, even though nearly a third are making it a top spending priority.
The main roadblocks? Not enough scalable tech and no clear way to track if AI is really working for them.
Need better planning, tools to make AI work
In the past six months, half of Indian organizations have felt more pressure to prove their AI investments are paying off.
Still, only 40% have clear processes to measure AI impact, and just 24% have taken AI projects past the testing phase.
The takeaway: Indian businesses are eager, but need better planning and tools to make AI work for them.