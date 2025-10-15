Galeries Lafayette to launch Mumbai flagship store next month
French luxury giant Galeries Lafayette is opening its very first Indian flagship store in Mumbai's Kala Ghoda district next month.
Teaming up with the Aditya Birla Group, this move blends Parisian style with local retail know-how.
The partnership, announced in 2022, is all about bringing the Galeries Lafayette experience to India's growing luxury crowd.
The store will feature over 250 international brands
The Mumbai store covers a massive 90,000 sq. ft. and features over 250 international brands, with the store itself designed by London's Virgile + Partners.
Shoppers can look forward to personalized services like styling, private lounges, and cultural events.
Kumar Mangalam Birla noted that luxury in India is at the threshold of transformation, while Galeries Lafayette's Nicolas Houze called this launch a "defining moment" in their global journey.