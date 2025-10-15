Oracle's AI data platform gets $1.5B in partner commitments
Oracle just rolled out its AI Data Platform and secured over $1.5 billion in partner commitments for training, development, and industry use cases from companies including Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, and LTIMindtree.
The platform brings together data, analytics, and generative AI—powered by Oracle Cloud and NVIDIA GPUs—to help businesses automate and simplify their entire AI workflow.
The platform aims to simplify the entire AI workflow
The platform makes life easier for companies by automating data collection, enriching information, and connecting AI models directly to the right data and workflows.
This means building and launching AI-powered apps gets faster and smoother, helping teams focus more on innovation than on setup hassles.
Partners are investing in training and industry-specific projects
Oracle's partners aren't just investing money—they're also planning to train 8,000+ professionals and roll out 100+ industry-specific AI projects.
Infosys alone is putting $140 million into AI research, Accenture is weaving Oracle's tech into its own AI Refinery, and LTIMindtree is training 1,000 specialists to keep everything running smoothly and securely.