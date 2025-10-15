Oracle's AI data platform gets $1.5B in partner commitments Business Oct 15, 2025

Oracle just rolled out its AI Data Platform and secured over $1.5 billion in partner commitments for training, development, and industry use cases from companies including Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, and LTIMindtree.

The platform brings together data, analytics, and generative AI—powered by Oracle Cloud and NVIDIA GPUs—to help businesses automate and simplify their entire AI workflow.