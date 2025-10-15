Rupee bounces back from record low, gains 75 paise

A stronger rupee is good news for anyone worried about rising prices. It helps ease import costs and inflation pressures, especially since India's trade deficit hit $32.1 billion in September and imports jumped 16.6%. The market felt the positivity too—Sensex climbed 575 points and Nifty went up by 178.

RBI's intervention helps stabilize rupee

The RBI stepped in, selling an estimated amount to keep the rupee from sliding further and to calm speculation.

This move lined up with a weaker US dollar and a small dip in global oil prices, both of which made imports cheaper.

Even with recent foreign investor outflows, optimism around India-US trade helped restore confidence and gave the rupee some much-needed momentum.