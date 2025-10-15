India, US aim to seal a big trade agreement

Trade between the 2 countries could jump to $500 billion

If this deal goes through, trade between the two countries could jump from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

This could potentially mean more jobs, new business opportunities, and stronger tech ties.

But there's a catch: the US's steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods are putting a strain on India's exports—so both sides need to find common ground to make this work.