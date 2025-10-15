Next Article
India, US aim to seal a big trade agreement
Business
India and the US are aiming to seal a big trade agreement.
Talks kicked off last month in New York, led by India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, and another round is happening this week as Indian officials visit the US to keep things moving.
Trade between the 2 countries could jump to $500 billion
If this deal goes through, trade between the two countries could jump from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.
This could potentially mean more jobs, new business opportunities, and stronger tech ties.
But there's a catch: the US's steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods are putting a strain on India's exports—so both sides need to find common ground to make this work.