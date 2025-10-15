Akamai's new AI cloud in India promises real-time apps

Akamai's platform will process AI tasks closer to users through its huge global network, including 350+ sites in India. By combining cutting-edge GPUs, CPUs, and VPUs, it promises up to three times more throughput and 60% lower latency than typical cloud providers—meaning real-time AI features (like fraud detection or smart assistants) will actually feel real-time.

Akamai says its new cloud could cut AI workload costs by up to 86%. It supports containerized AI models (think: easy scaling and multicloud flexibility), plus super-fast storage for instant data access.

Its distributed "edge" model also helps companies dodge compliance headaches and geopolitical risks, making it a safer bet for anyone needing reliable AI in India.