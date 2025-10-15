Akamai's new AI cloud in India promises real-time apps
Akamai is deploying NVIDIA's latest Blackwell 6000 chips as part of its AI inference cloud in India by December 2025 (pending regulatory nod).
Powered by NVIDIA's latest Blackwell 6000 chips, this move is all about helping Indian businesses run smarter, faster, and more secure AI apps—via its distributed edge cloud platform.
Akamai's platform will process AI tasks closer to users through its huge global network, including 350+ sites in India.
By combining cutting-edge GPUs, CPUs, and VPUs, it promises up to three times more throughput and 60% lower latency than typical cloud providers—meaning real-time AI features (like fraud detection or smart assistants) will actually feel real-time.
Akamai says its new cloud could cut AI workload costs by up to 86%. It supports containerized AI models (think: easy scaling and multicloud flexibility), plus super-fast storage for instant data access.
Its distributed "edge" model also helps companies dodge compliance headaches and geopolitical risks, making it a safer bet for anyone needing reliable AI in India.