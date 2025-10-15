HDFC Life's profits rise to ₹447 crore in Q2

HDFC Life is showing it can grow even when costs

HDFC Life is showing it can grow even when costs are rising, with individual policy sales up 9% and its market share climbing in both private and overall sectors.

Even though their solvency ratio dipped a bit, it's still well above what's required.

Plus, they're planning to raise ₹750 crore in debt soon to fuel future growth—so if you're curious about how big companies keep pushing ahead, this is a solid example.