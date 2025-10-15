Next Article
HDFC Life's profits rise to ₹447 crore in Q2
HDFC Life just shared its July-September 2025 results: profits are up 3% from last year, hitting ₹447 crore.
They also pulled in more premium income—₹18,871 crore—driven by growth in both new business and renewal premiums.
HDFC Life is showing it can grow even when costs are rising, with individual policy sales up 9% and its market share climbing in both private and overall sectors.
Even though their solvency ratio dipped a bit, it's still well above what's required.
Plus, they're planning to raise ₹750 crore in debt soon to fuel future growth—so if you're curious about how big companies keep pushing ahead, this is a solid example.