India to boost US energy imports by $15bn
India sees potential to boost its yearly energy imports from the US by $14-15 billion, aiming to mix up where it gets its energy and rely less on a single country.
Right now, India brings in about $12-13 billion worth of US energy each year, but wants to ramp that up to help balance trade and improve energy security.
Reducing reliance on Russia for crude oil
Since India imports over 85% of its crude oil—and more than 30% of that comes from Russia—getting more energy from the US could help reduce that heavy reliance.
Plus, the US already supplies nearly a fifth of India's LNG, making it a key partner as India tries to shrink its $41 billion trade deficit with America in FY25.
Indian energy companies in talks for long-term LNG deals
Indian energy giants like GAIL and Indian Oil are negotiating long-term deals for US liquefied natural gas, hoping for more stable and diverse energy supplies.
Meanwhile, an Indian delegation is in the US to sort out tariff issues after Washington hit some Indian goods with a 50% tariff in August 2025.
These talks are all about easing trade tensions and building a stronger energy partnership.