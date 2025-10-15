FedEx and IIT Madras team up for greener logistics

The center is already buzzing—over 3,000 students have joined competitions, 40 internships have been offered, and 17 faculty projects are underway on topics like AI-powered warehouses and carbon-neutral delivery. Projects range from autonomous delivery vehicles to making operations greener.

Setting new standards in sustainable logistics

This partnership is more than just research; it's a blueprint for how big companies and top colleges can tackle real-world challenges together.

If successful, it could set new global standards for sustainable logistics—making your future deliveries smarter and kinder to the planet.