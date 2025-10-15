Unemployment nudges up to 5.2% in India

Youth unemployment stuck at 15%

If you're about to enter the job market or know someone who is, these numbers matter.

Youth unemployment is stuck at 15%, showing how tough it is for first-time job seekers right now.

On the bright side, more rural women are working than before, pushing labor force participation to its highest point in months.

Still, city jobs aren't keeping up with demand—especially for young women—which means there's a growing gap between rural progress and urban challenges.

For anyone planning their next move or hoping for change, this snapshot shows where things stand and why targeted solutions are needed now more than ever.