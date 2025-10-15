BlackRock, NVIDIA, xAI, Microsoft to invest $100B in AI infrastructure

Aligned Data Centers has over 5GW of operational and planned capacity

Aligned Data Centers runs 50 massive campuses across the US and Latin America, offering more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development.

This is AIP's first investment and should wrap up by mid-2026 under CEO Andrew Schaap.

With global investors like Kuwait's Investment Authority and Singapore's Temasek also on board, it shows just how serious everyone is about scaling up AI tech worldwide.