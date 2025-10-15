BlackRock, NVIDIA, xAI, Microsoft to invest $100B in AI infrastructure
Big tech names—BlackRock, NVIDIA, xAI, and Microsoft—are teaming up to buy Aligned Data Centers for $40 billion.
It's all part of their new Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP), aiming to boost the backbone that powers AI.
The group is putting in $30 billion of their own money, with the total investment possibly hitting $100 billion if you count debt.
Aligned Data Centers has over 5GW of operational and planned capacity
Aligned Data Centers runs 50 massive campuses across the US and Latin America, offering more than 5 gigawatts of operational and planned capacity, including assets under development.
This is AIP's first investment and should wrap up by mid-2026 under CEO Andrew Schaap.
With global investors like Kuwait's Investment Authority and Singapore's Temasek also on board, it shows just how serious everyone is about scaling up AI tech worldwide.