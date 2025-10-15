Infosys launches ₹50,000 referral program amid TCS's hiring freeze

What you need to know

The company wants experienced pros—think 2 to 15 years in engineering and tech roles like blockchain, VOIP, and aerospace—in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

To apply, you'll need the right degree and shouldn't have been in Infosys's hiring process in the last six months.

This hiring push comes right before their Q2 FY26 results on October 16, 2025, with Infosys also inviting senior staff to help with campus recruitment for digital specialist roles.