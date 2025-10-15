Infosys launches ₹50,000 referral program amid TCS's hiring freeze
Infosys is rolling out a fresh employee referral program, offering staff between ₹10,000 and ₹50,000 for successful referrals—how much you get depends on the job level.
This move stands out, especially since TCS just paused lateral hiring after onboarding 650 new people and following 12,000 job cuts.
Infosys is clearly taking a different approach to attract talent.
What you need to know
The company wants experienced pros—think 2 to 15 years in engineering and tech roles like blockchain, VOIP, and aerospace—in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
To apply, you'll need the right degree and shouldn't have been in Infosys's hiring process in the last six months.
This hiring push comes right before their Q2 FY26 results on October 16, 2025, with Infosys also inviting senior staff to help with campus recruitment for digital specialist roles.