Amazon India: Great Indian Festival sets new records
Amazon India's Great Indian Festival, which opened for Prime members on September 22, 2025, and for all customers on September 23, just smashed its own records—38 crore customer visits were recorded in the first two days, with more than 70% of visits coming from outside the biggest cities.
It's the highest launch traffic the event has ever seen.
Sellers received orders from every single pincode in India
Sellers received orders from every single pincode in India within 72 hours, getting over 80 lakh products delivered quickly.
Small and medium businesses, especially from smaller towns, played a big part in this year's rush.
Kerala saw a 25% jump in sellers
Kerala stood out with a 25% jump in sellers (now over 34,000), thanks to new delivery hubs and infrastructure.
The state also saw electric vehicles take off—EVs made up 80% of two-wheeler sales during the festival, showing how fast things are changing.
Festival shopping made easier with multiple offers
Amazon's #GSTBachatUtsav helped shoppers save crores on GST within days, boosting sales across everything from gadgets to daily essentials.
Combined with bank offers and Amazon Pay deals, festive shopping felt more accessible for everyone this year.