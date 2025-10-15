Reliance's Graduate Engineer Trainee program: Apply by today Business Oct 15, 2025

Reliance Industries is inviting final-year B.E./B.Tech students from select engineering streams to apply for its Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026.

The program has consistently recruited nearly 1,000 fresh engineers each year.

Selected candidates will undergo a one-year training program, after which they often move into technical roles in Reliance's Energy and Materials businesses.

Applications are open until October 15, 2025.