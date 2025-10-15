Reliance's Graduate Engineer Trainee program: Apply by today
Reliance Industries is inviting final-year B.E./B.Tech students from select engineering streams to apply for its Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) Program 2026.
The program has consistently recruited nearly 1,000 fresh engineers each year.
Selected candidates will undergo a one-year training program, after which they often move into technical roles in Reliance's Energy and Materials businesses.
Applications are open until October 15, 2025.
What else is on offer?
The program offers hands-on learning, mentorship, and real-world projects, with possible postings at sites like Jamnagar, Nagothane, and Hazira.
Pay is ₹7.5 lakh per year for non-IIT grads and ₹9 lakh for IIT grads.
You'll get exposure to big projects and the latest tech.
Eligibility criteria
You'll need at least 60% marks (or 6 CGPA) throughout your academics, no active backlogs, and no education gap over three years.
Reliance is looking for future engineers ready to help drive India's growth and energy transition.