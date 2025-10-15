Swiggy launches 'No Added Sugar' section following 'High Protein' category

Swiggy has launched a new 'No Added Sugar' category on its food delivery platform. The initiative is aimed at promoting healthier eating habits among users. The dedicated section will help consumers easily find and order food items that are either naturally sweetened or do not contain any added sugar. The new category is now live in 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. The launch follows Swiggy's introduction of a "High Protein" category in July.

Expansion plans Expansion to more cities The 'No Added Sugar' category will be expanded to more cities in the coming weeks. The new section features a wide array of options from over 1.5 lakh food items and more than 50,000 partner restaurants. This move is part of Swiggy's strategy to make mindful and healthy eating more accessible for consumers across India.

Sub-categories Naturally sweetened and not sweetened The 'No Added Sugar' category is divided into two sub-categories: Naturally Sweetened and Not Sweetened. The former includes items made with natural ingredients like dates, whole fruits, and purees. It features items like Date & Nut Smoothie, Banana Pancakes, Apple Cinnamon Oats, and Fig & Almond Energy Bars. The latter offers sugarless versions of popular drinks such as tea, coffee, and juices.