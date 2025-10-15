Next Article
GE Aerospace invests $30 million in expanding Pune facility
Business
GE Aerospace is putting $30 million into expanding its Pune facility, celebrating 10 years in Pune.
The move comes as global demand for jet engine parts keeps rising.
Originally a $200 million multi-use hub, the plant now focuses fully on aerospace manufacturing after GE's recent business shake-up in India.
Plant's role in India's defense and commercial aviation
This plant makes nearly 1,000 different engine parts for major jet engines like the LEAP, GEnx, and GE9X.
Over the past five years, it's doubled output without hiring more people, thanks to a leaner operations model.
The facility also works with 13 local suppliers and plays a key role in powering both commercial airlines and India's defense jets.