Swiggy's new 'No Added Sugar' category is now in town
Swiggy just rolled out a "No Added Sugar" category across 10 Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.
It's all about giving you more choices if you're watching your sugar or just want healthier options.
This follows their "High Protein" launch from July 2025.
Naturally sweetened and not sweetened
You'll find over 1.5 lakh dishes from 50,000+ restaurants—split into two easy picks: "Naturally Sweetened" (think dates and fruits) and "Not Sweetened" (no added sugars at all, not even honey or jaggery).
There are even 20,000+ ice creams and thousands of juices, hot drinks, and cakes to choose from—so dessert isn't off the table.
More cities coming soon
Swiggy says they'll expand this category to more cities soon and make it super clear what kind of sweeteners are used in each item.
It's part of a bigger push to help people eat healthier while keeping things tasty and transparent.