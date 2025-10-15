Swiggy's new 'No Added Sugar' category is now in town

Naturally sweetened and not sweetened

You'll find over 1.5 lakh dishes from 50,000+ restaurants—split into two easy picks: "Naturally Sweetened" (think dates and fruits) and "Not Sweetened" (no added sugars at all, not even honey or jaggery).

There are even 20,000+ ice creams and thousands of juices, hot drinks, and cakes to choose from—so dessert isn't off the table.