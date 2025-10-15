India's unemployment rate rises to 5.3% in September
India's unemployment rate climbed to 5.3% in September, up from 5.1% the previous month, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).
The jump is mainly due to more women—especially in cities—struggling to find jobs.
On a small positive note, slightly more people are participating in the workforce overall.
Urban unemployment at 6.8%
Urban unemployment rose to 6.8%, while rural areas saw a lower rate at 4.6%.
Women are feeling the pinch most: national female unemployment hit 5.5%, but it's a worrying 9.3% for urban women.
Youth unemployment at 15%
Youth unemployment remains stubbornly high at 15% nationwide—and it's even worse for young women at a striking 26.4%.
These numbers highlight how tough it is for young people and women trying to get started in India's job market.
Need for policies, opportunities
These figures suggest that India may need focused policies and real opportunities for its young people and women if things are going to improve anytime soon.