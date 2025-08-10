Air India delays $400 million cabin revamp on long-haul jets
Air India's plan to give its long-haul planes a major upgrade has been pushed back to 2028, mainly because of supply chain hiccups and slow seat deliveries.
This revamp—part of Tata Group's five-year transformation—was initially planned to conclude by 2027, but now flyers will have to wait a bit longer for those refreshed Boeing 787s and 777s.
Why the delay?
The $400 million Boeing 787 overhaul is now expected by mid-2027 instead of starting in the second half of 2024 as originally planned, with the first upgraded jet returning from California in December (a couple months late).
Upgrades on the Boeing 777s won't even start until 2027.
On the bright side, safety updates for older B787-8s are in the works, and refurbishing of Airbus A320neo cabins kicks off in September 2024—set to finish by September 2025.