Intel should spin off foundry, make it independent: Ex-directors
Four former Intel directors want Intel Foundry, the company's chip-making arm, to become its own company with separate leadership.
They say this is needed to help Intel catch up with big rivals like TSMC and keep the US ahead in tech.
Their push follows criticism of current CEO Lip-Bu Tan's connections to Chinese companies, which even led ex-President Trump to call for his resignation over possible conflicts of interest.
The ex-directors say that Intel has had 4 CEOs in 7 years
The ex-directors point out that Intel has had four CEOs in seven years and hasn't made much progress.
Spinning off the foundry could boost innovation, make Intel more competitive, and help secure funding through the CHIPS Act.
It's also about keeping US chipmaking strong at a time when tech tensions with China are high—so this move could impact everything from national security to future tech jobs.