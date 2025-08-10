Intel should spin off foundry, make it independent: Ex-directors Business Aug 10, 2025

Four former Intel directors want Intel Foundry, the company's chip-making arm, to become its own company with separate leadership.

They say this is needed to help Intel catch up with big rivals like TSMC and keep the US ahead in tech.

Their push follows criticism of current CEO Lip-Bu Tan's connections to Chinese companies, which even led ex-President Trump to call for his resignation over possible conflicts of interest.