How regional brands are shaking up the FMCG giants
FMCG giants like Britannia, HUL, and Marico are stepping up their game as regional brands—think Jaya Biscuits, Priyagold, and Gippi Noodles—win over more households with budget-friendly packs and local flavors.
In places like Gujarat, Gippi Noodles now owns a massive 60% market share just by keeping prices low and tastes familiar.
Even D2C spice brand Zoff Foods is eyeing ₹200 crore in revenue by 2026 thanks to quick commerce platforms.
The big 3 are going all in
Britannia's CEO says they're ready with a "war chest" for smarter pricing and better distribution in smaller towns.
HUL has set up seven mini factories to churn out affordable products fast, while Marico is snapping up cool D2C brands like Beardo and True Elements.
It's all about staying relevant as digital shopping habits change what people want—and how quickly they want it.
More options for consumers
If you've noticed new snack brands popping up everywhere or cheaper options on your favorite apps, this is why.
The competition means more choices (and deals) for everyone—and it's shaking things up in the aisles and online carts alike.