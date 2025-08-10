Why is Google facing antitrust probe in India? Explained

Think of it as Google's toolkit for online ads—platforms like Ad Manager, Ad Exchange, DV360, and Google Ads all work together behind the scenes. They help buy, sell, and deliver display ads through real-time auctions. The CCI wants to know if this setup gives Google an unfair edge over other players.

Why does it matter?

This tech powers most of the free content you see online by automating targeted ads across websites and apps.

If one company controls too much of this process, it could impact what advertisers pay—and maybe even what content stays free or gets promoted online.

The CCI's decision could shape how digital advertising works in India going forward.