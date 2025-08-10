NVIDIA gets US nod to sell AI chips to China
NVIDIA just got the go-ahead from the US government to export its H20 AI chips to China, reversing a ban from earlier this year.
This comes right after NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang met with President Trump.
The H20 chip, designed to meet export rules, brought in $4.6 billion in Q1 2025 and made up over 12% of NVIDIA's China revenue.
Green light for NVIDIA's $50 billion Chinese market
This move helps NVIDIA avoid losing $8 billion in sales and keeps them in the game for a huge $50 billion Chinese market.
While some worry about military uses, the US is focused on staying ahead globally in AI tech.
For NVIDIA, this green light could boost their massive $4.45 trillion market value and help them stay competitive against rising Chinese chipmakers—even though their most advanced GPUs are still off-limits for export.