NVIDIA gets US nod to sell AI chips to China

Green light for NVIDIA's $50 billion Chinese market

This move helps NVIDIA avoid losing $8 billion in sales and keeps them in the game for a huge $50 billion Chinese market.

While some worry about military uses, the US is focused on staying ahead globally in AI tech.

For NVIDIA, this green light could boost their massive $4.45 trillion market value and help them stay competitive against rising Chinese chipmakers—even though their most advanced GPUs are still off-limits for export.