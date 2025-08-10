Next Article
Trump's praise sends American Eagle's stock soaring
American Eagle's stock jumped 24% after Donald Trump hyped up their latest ad with Sydney Sweeney—a campaign that's been called out for pushing questionable themes like eugenics and white nationalism.
Despite the backlash, Trump's shoutout on social media sent shares to their highest one-day gain in decades.
Meanwhile, the ad has been pulled
Trump called the ad "the 'HOTTEST' out there" and claimed jeans were "flying off the shelves," but not everyone is cheering.
Some analysts say his support could help sales with certain shoppers while turning others away.
American Eagle has pulled some videos and insists they're just about jeans, but the whole episode shows how politics can shake up brands—and your favorite stores—fast.