Retail inflation likely dropped to record low of 1.4%
India's retail inflation likely dropped to a record low of 1.4% in July 2025, according to a poll of economists, the lowest since the current tracking system began in 2014.
This big dip from June's 2.1% is mostly thanks to cheaper food and some favorable comparisons with July 2024's numbers.
Full CPI details are expected on August 12.
Inflation expected to rise again from August
Economists think this might be as low as it gets for now, with inflation likely to edge up again from August.
Food prices—almost 40% of what goes into inflation—actually fell by over 1% in June, which really helped bring the number down.
Even so, the Reserve Bank of India is keeping its main interest rate steady at 6.5%, expecting inflation could go above their target by year-end despite lowering their annual forecast to 3.1%.