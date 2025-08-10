Retail inflation likely dropped to record low of 1.4%

Inflation expected to rise again from August

Economists think this might be as low as it gets for now, with inflation likely to edge up again from August.

Food prices—almost 40% of what goes into inflation—actually fell by over 1% in June, which really helped bring the number down.

Even so, the Reserve Bank of India is keeping its main interest rate steady at 6.5%, expecting inflation could go above their target by year-end despite lowering their annual forecast to 3.1%.