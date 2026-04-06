Air India halts Israel flights till May 31, thousands affected
What's the story
Air India has suspended its flights to Israel until May 31, due to the ongoing conflict between US and Iran in West Asia. The decision affects over 40,000 Indians living in Israel who were planning to travel back home for personal or professional reasons. The Indian mission in Tel Aviv is providing assistance and maintaining contact with the community during this period of uncertainty.
Travel challenges
Alternative travel routes and assistance
Indians wishing to leave Israel now have to transit through Jordan or Egypt by land. This new travel route has been necessitated by the suspension of flights. The Indian mission in Tel Aviv is actively helping those looking to travel through different means and has opened a 24/7 emergency helpline as well as launched a large-scale registration drive for the community.
Flight operations
Resumption of flights and Iran-Israel conflict
Air India had relaunched its direct flight service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv on January 1, with four weekly flights using the state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. However, these operations have been disrupted since the US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28. The retaliation from the Islamic Republic has now spread the war across the entire Gulf region.