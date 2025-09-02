Air India is making flights cheaper for senior citizens

Air India has launched a new scheme offering exclusive benefits for senior citizens aged 60 and above. The Tata Group-owned airline is providing discounts of up to 25% on domestic flights and up to 10% on international routes. The offer is valid across all classes for international flights, including Economy, Premium Economy, Business, and First Class cabins.

Extras Additional benefits for senior citizens Along with the fare discounts, Air India is offering senior citizens an extra baggage allowance of 10kg or one additional piece on international flights. The airline also allows one free date change after booking for international routes. To avail these benefits, passengers have to select their category as 'Senior Citizen' under concession type while booking tickets on Air India's website or app.

Payment perks UPI-linked savings Air India has introduced UPI-linked savings for senior citizens. By using the promo code "UPIPROMO" at checkout on its website or app, passengers can avail an additional discount of up to ₹2,000 per passenger for international flights, and a minimum of ₹200 for domestic flights. Tickets can be booked through Air India's offices, call centers, website or mobile app. A valid photo ID with date of birth is mandatory at ticketing, check-in and boarding to avoid penalties.