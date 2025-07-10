Air India prolongs flight reductions until late August
If you're flying Air India internationally this summer, heads up: the airline is keeping its reduced schedule until at least August 31.
With airspace over Pakistan and Iran still restricted, flights to Europe and the US are taking longer detours via Egypt—meaning extra travel time (think two to three more hours) and fewer available seats on some routes.
Air India has cut back on several routes
Since late June, Air India has paused flights from London Gatwick to Amritsar and Goa, and cut back on other routes across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
Some US-bound flights now stop in Vienna for crew changes as part of safety checks.
If you've got plans with Air India soon, expect possible schedule tweaks or limited seat options while they work through these challenges.
Keep an eye out for updates
With ongoing geopolitical tensions shaping how airlines operate, these changes highlight just how much global events can impact your travel plans.
If you're booking or flying soon, keep an eye out for updates so there aren't any surprises at the airport.